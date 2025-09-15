Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Sitting in Arenado's return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gorman is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Gorman had started in each of the Cardinals' last 29 games, but he could be headed for a steep reduction in playing time over the final two weeks of the regular season after St. Louis reinstated Nolan Arenado (shoulder) from the injured list Monday. With Arenado immediately slotting back into the lineup at his usual post at third base and with Willson Contreras (undisclosed) back in action Monday following a one-game hiatus, St. Louis now has its top options at the corner-infield spots available for the first time since late July.
