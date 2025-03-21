Gorman is not in either of the Cardinals' split-squad lineups Friday due to illness, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Gorman will hope to return to action over the weekend before the Grapefruit League schedule runs out. The 24-year-old has had a rough spring, putting up a .585 OPS and 12:3 K:BB over 17 games. Even with his lackluster Grapefruit League showing, Gorman is expected to see regular starts against right-handed pitching this season.
