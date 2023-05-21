site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cardinals-nolan-gorman-sitting-versus-lefty-875456 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Sitting versus lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Gorman is not in the starting lineup Sunday versus the Dodgers.
Gorman will take a seat as the Cardinals face off with Clayton Kershaw on the mound Sunday. Juan Yepez will take over at designated hitter and bat fifth in the series finale with Los Angeles.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read