Gorman is not in the starting lineup Monday against Miami, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Gorman will take a seat as the Cardinals face off with southpaw Jesus Luzardo on Monday. Jose Fermin will replace him at second base and bat ninth in the series opener with the Marlins.
