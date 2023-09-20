Manager Oliver Marmol said Wednesday that Gorman (hamstring) has a "slim" chance of returning before the end of the season, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Gorman was placed on the 10-day injured list last Wednesday because of a Grade 2 right hamstring strain and the out-of-contention Cardinals have no real reason to rush him back for the final week. Tommy Edman, Jose Fermin and Juniel Querecuto are currently rotating in at second base.