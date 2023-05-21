Gorman went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk Saturday in a 6-5 win against the Dodgers.

The game was tied 3-3 in the eighth inning when Gorman came up to the plate with two on and one out. The 23-year-old unknotted the score with a three-run blast to right field that ended up providing just enough of a margin to give the Cardinals the win. Gorman extended his hitting streak to 11 contests with Saturday's performance, and he's batting .432 (16-for-37) with six homers and 16 RBI over the red-hot stretch.