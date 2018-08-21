Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Slugs two homers
Gorman went 2-for-3 with two home runs, a walk and three RBI for Low-A Peoria in its 6-5 loss to Quad Cities on Monday.
The 18-year-old has tallied four home runs through his first 12 games at Peoria, bringing his season total to 15 after he previously raked with rookie-level Johnson City. True to his reputation heading into the 2018 first-year player draft, Gorman has showcased plenty of power in the lower rungs of the minors, but his poor contact rate bears watching. He's already struck out 21 times in 51 plate appearances (41.2 percent) with Peoria.
