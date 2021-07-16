Gorman went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run in Triple-A Memphis' win over Norfolk on Wednesday.
The promising prospect had experienced a rough landing at the Triple-A level since his arrival from Double-A Springfield on June 28, as he'd hit just .103 and struck out at a 31.7 percent clip over his first 10 games with the Redbirds. However, Wednesday's three-hit night snapped that funk in grand fashion and gave Gorman his 12th homer of the minor-league season overall.
