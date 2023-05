Gorman went 3-for-5 with two homers and three RBI in Thursday's win over the Dodgers.

Gorman homered as a part of the Cardinals' four-homer third inning and then cranked a two-run shot in the eighth inning. He has a nine game hitting streak and is crushing the ball in May with a .357/.449/.857 slash line. The 23-year-old is now tied for fourth in MLB with 12 homers on the season.