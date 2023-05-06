Gordman (back) remains on the bench for Saturday's game against Detroit, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Gorman exited Thursday's game against the Angels with lower-back tightness and didn't start Friday's series opener against the Tigers, though he did appear as a pinch hitter. That suggests he could be available in a similar capacity Saturday. The Cardinals will certainly be hoping Gorman's back issue is a minor one, as the second-year slugger has hit seven homers in 29 games this season while slashing .265/.348/.531.