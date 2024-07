Gorman went 3-for-5 with two doubles and a run scored in Saturday's 14-6 loss to the Nationals.

The second baseman banged out the Cardinals' only extra-base hits on the afternoon. Gorman has produced multiple hits in three of five games to begin the month of July, and he appears to be shaking off a brutal slump that saw him slash .083/.151/.155 over the prior 24 games with a bloated 39.8 percent strikeout rate.