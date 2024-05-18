Gorman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 10-6 win over the Red Sox.

Gorman's bat is coming around -- he's 6-for-19 (.316) with two homers and four RBI over his last six games. The second baseman took Boston starter Brayan Bello deep in the second inning of this contest. Gorman is up to a .193/.288/.370 slash line with six homers, 16 RBI, 14 runs scored, no stolen bases and six doubles through 153 plate appearances, and he's not helping his cause to remain in an everyday role with a 34.6 percent strikeout rate. While the threat isn't immediate, Gorman could be one of the players to see a reduced role once Tommy Edman (wrist) is able to return to action.