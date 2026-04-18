Gorman went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Friday's 9-4 win over the Astros.

After striking out in each of his first three at-bats Friday, Gorman turned on a 96 mph fastball from Bryan Abreu and sent it over the right-field wall for a three-run shot to open the Cardinals' lead to 7-3 in the top of the seventh inning. An all-or-nothing type at the plate, Gorman's unlikely to hit for average or get on base at a high enough clip to warrant fantasy appeal. He's slashing .207/.284/.362 with three home runs, 12 RBI, seven runs scored and a 7:22 BB:K across 67 plate appearances.