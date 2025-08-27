Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Swats two-run homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gorman went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Tuesday's loss to the Pirates.
Gorman had one of just three hits for the Cardinals on the evening with his being a big fly in the fourth inning to get them on the scoreboard. Gorman's now driven in four runs over his last three games and has hit safely in five straight while reaching base safely 10 times over that span, registering a 4:4 BB:K.
