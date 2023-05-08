Gorman went 0-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 12-6 win over the Tigers.

Gorman returned to the starting lineup Sunday after making consecutive appearances off the bench due to lower-back tightness. The 23-year-old reached in the sixth, stole second and scored in what wound up being a seven-run inning for the Cardinals. For the year, Gorman is slashing .255/.347/.510 with seven homers, 23 RBI, 10 runs, three steals and a 14:32 BB:K over 118 plate appearances. He has only made starts against right-handers so far.