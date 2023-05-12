site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cardinals-nolan-gorman-takes-seat-friday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Takes seat Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Gorman isn't starting Friday against the Red Sox.
The Cardinals are facing left-hander James Paxton on Friday, so Gorman will retreat to the bench for a second consecutive game. Tommy Edman is starting at second base and leading off.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
Scott White
• 10 min read
Chris Towers
• 5 min read