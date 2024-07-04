site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cardinals-nolan-gorman-taking-seat-against-southpaw | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Taking seat against southpaw
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Gorman is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest in Pittsburgh.
Left-hander Martin Perez is drawing the start on the mound for the Pirates, so the lefty-hitting Gorman will begin this one on the bench. Jose Fermin will occupy second base for the Cardinals.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Scott White
• 10 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 6 min read