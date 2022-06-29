Gorman is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins due to a sore left hand, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

The lefty-hitting Gorman was on the bench for Tuesday's win while lefty Braxton Garrett was on the hill for Miami, but the hand injury explains why the rookie is out of the lineup Wednesday against a righty (Sandy Alcantara). According to Jones, Gorman initially picked up the injury in Monday's 9-0 loss, when he fouled a ball off the bottom of the hand. He was able to field grounders and take swings Wednesday, and with the benefit of a team off day Thursday, Gorman could be ready to play this weekend in Philadelphia. Brendan Donovan will replace Gorman at the keystone in Wednesday's series finale.