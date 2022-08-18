Gorman went 2-for-4 with one double and three RBI in Wednesday's victory over the Rockies.

St Louis got off to a hot start in the first inning, supported by back-to-back ground rule doubles off the bats of Nolan Arenado and Nolan Gorman. Gorman knocked in two more runs on the night with a fielder's choice in the fifth and a base hit in the seventh. The rookie has been losing playing time recently, particularly against southpaws, but he now sports a modest five-game hitting streak in his last five starts and is again making a case for regular playing time.