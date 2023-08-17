Gorman (back) is scheduled to receive a pain-killing injection Thursday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Gorman was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday, retroactive to Aug. 14 with a lower-back strain. The second baseman has been dealing with ongoing back discomfort since late July. The injection was going to keep him sidelined for at least the next three days, so the Cardinals opted to put him on the IL and bring up Richie Palacios. It's possible Gorman could return when first eligible Aug. 25 in Philadelphia.
