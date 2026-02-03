Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom said Tuesday that Gorman "should have plenty of opportunity this year," Brandon Kiley of 101 ESPN St. Louis reports.

Bloom didn't explicitly say it, but the expectation is that Gorman will take over as the team's primary third baseman in 2026 for the departed Nolan Arenado. After a mini-breakout in 2023 that saw him crank 27 home runs, Gorman has slashed just .204/.284/.385 with a 35.7 percent strikeout rate over the last two seasons. He's still just 25, however, and the rebuilding Cardinals aren't ready to give up on his power potential.