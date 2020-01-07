Cardinals' Oscar Hernandez: Joins Cardinals on minors deal
Hernandez signed a minor-league contract with the Cardinals on Tuesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
The catcher will receive an invitation to big-league camp as part of the deal. Hernandez is unlikely to be anything other than organizational depth this season, as he's appeared in just 22 major-league games, none of which have come in the last three seasons. He hit .209/.274/.399 in 47 games for Triple-A Pawtucket in the Red Sox's system in 2019.
More News
-
Red Sox's Oscar Hernandez: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Oscar Hernandez: Booted off 40-man roster•
-
Red Sox's Oscar Hernandez: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Oscar Hernandez: Contract selected by Red Sox•
-
Red Sox's Oscar Hernandez: Returns from suspension•
-
Red Sox's Oscar Hernandez: Handed 50-game suspension•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 50 keepers based on 2019 ADP
Sure, in some leagues, it's as easy as keeping your best players, but for leagues that apply...
-
Top 150 dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are growing in popularity, but weighing present needs against future hopes...
-
Tracker: On the Akiyama, Robert signings
From what the Shogo Akiyama signing means for the Reds outfield to what Luis Robert's long-term...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Early Head-to-Head points mock draft
The winter meetings have passed and a number of players have new homes. Scott White and friends...
-
Can Bumgarner survive in Arizona?
Madison Bumgarner has seen his numbers decline in recent years, but the splits suggest he may...