Hernandez signed a minor-league contract with the Cardinals on Tuesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

The catcher will receive an invitation to big-league camp as part of the deal. Hernandez is unlikely to be anything other than organizational depth this season, as he's appeared in just 22 major-league games, none of which have come in the last three seasons. He hit .209/.274/.399 in 47 games for Triple-A Pawtucket in the Red Sox's system in 2019.

