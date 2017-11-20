Cardinals' Oscar Mercado: Added to 40-man roster
Mercado was added to the 40-man roster Monday.
Prior to the 2017 season, Mercado's bat had been on the quiet side. His batting average had never climbed above the .254 mark, and his OPS peaked at .638. However, he had a great showing at Double-A Springfield. Over 120 games he slashed .287/.341/.428 and hit 13 home runs. Additionally, he showed the ability to be a threat on base as he swiped 38 bags in that time. By adding Mercado to the 40-man roster, the Cardinals will protect him from the Rule 5 draft.
More News
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 starting pitcher
Innings eaters are a dying breed, which makes the true ace more valuable than ever in Fantasy...
-
What will Otani mean for Fantasy?
Shohei Otani is expected to sign with a major-league club this offseason, but whether he'll...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 outfield
Aaron Judge is a player whose weaknesses are as well-documented as his strengths. So where...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....