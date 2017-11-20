Mercado was added to the 40-man roster Monday.

Prior to the 2017 season, Mercado's bat had been on the quiet side. His batting average had never climbed above the .254 mark, and his OPS peaked at .638. However, he had a great showing at Double-A Springfield. Over 120 games he slashed .287/.341/.428 and hit 13 home runs. Additionally, he showed the ability to be a threat on base as he swiped 38 bags in that time. By adding Mercado to the 40-man roster, the Cardinals will protect him from the Rule 5 draft.