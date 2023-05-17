The Cardinals selected Mercado's contract from Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Mercado will give the Cards another outfielder capable of handling center field while Dylan Carlson (ankle) is sidelined. The 28-year-old has batted .278/.361/.421 with two home runs and 15 stolen bases with Memphis this season and last appeared in the majors in 2022.

