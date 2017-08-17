Cardinals' Oscar Mercado: Dramatic turnaround in 2017 at Double-A
Mercado, 22, is hitting .289/.340/.436 with 12 home runs, 40 RBI and 35 steals in 105 games at Double-A Springfield.
Mercado was previously a shortstop who hit .215 with zero home runs in 2016. Flash forward one year, Mercado is manning the outfield while showing surprising pop, and his speed remains above-average. The suddenly toolsy Mercado appears to have revitalized his career with the move to the outfield.
