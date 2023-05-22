Mercado went 3-for-4 with a double and five RBI in Sunday's 10-5 win over the Dodgers.

Mercado was responsible for plating half of the Cardinals' runs, as each of his three hits brought at least one run home. This is his second three-hit effort in five games since he was called up from Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday. He's started three of those contests, including once against a right-handed pitcher. It's unclear how the Cardinals plan to deploy their outfielders going forward, but Mercado's hot start to his major-league campaign should continue to earn him looks.