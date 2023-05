Mercado is starting in right field and batting ninth Friday against the Dodgers.

This marks back-to-back starts for Mercado -- the first was against a left-hander and Friday's nod will come with right-hander Tony Gonsolin on the mound. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol is riding the hot hand after Mercado recorded three hits and two steals in Thursday's blowout win over Los Angeles. The 28-year-old may have a path toward regular at-bats with both Tyler O'Neill (back) and Dylan Carlson (ankle) on the injured list.