Mercado is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.

After getting steady run in the St. Louis lineup following his promotion from Triple-A Memphis on May 17, Mercado seems to have settled back into a fourth-outfielder role while Dylan Carlson (ankle) and Tyler O'Neill (back) are on the shelf. Alec Burleson and Brendan Donovan will both pick up starts at the two corner-outfield spots for the third game in a row against a right-handed starting pitcher while Mercado remains on the bench. Mercado should still have a path to playing time versus left-handed pitching, however.