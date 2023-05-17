St. Louis selected Mercado's contract from Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday.

Mercado will get his first look in the big leagues as a member of the Cardinals, nearly 10 years after being drafted by the organization. He possesses decent speed -- as he showed at times during various stints in the majors with Cleveland -- but the overall fantasy upside is lacking. The 28-year-old outfielder has slashed just .200/.258/.330 in his last 459 major-league plate appearances dating back to the beginning of the 2020 season.

More News