Mercado was cut from major-league spring training and was assigned to minor-league camp Sunday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Mercado played in 19 games this spring, going 5-for-29 (.172) at the plate along the way. After hitting .287 with a .769 OPS over 120 games at Double-A Springfield last season, Mercado could open the year at Triple-A Memphis.