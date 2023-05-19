Mercado went 3-for-4 with a double, two stolen bases and three runs scored in Thursday's 16-8 win over the Dodgers.

Mercado was called up from Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday to bolster the Cardinals' suddenly thin outfield depth. He was in the starting lineup a day later and made an impact with his legs. He stole home as part of a double steal with Paul Goldschmidt in the fourth inning. Mercado hasn't been much of a consistent hitter in the majors, but he's got decent speed. With Dylan Carlson (ankle) and Tyler O'Neill (back) on the injured list, Mercado should see some time in a corner-outfield role in the near term, though he's likely to see most of his starts versus southpaws.