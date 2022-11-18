The Cardinals signed Mercado to a minor-league contract Friday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Mercado will return the the Cardinals organization, who he was drafted by in 2013, joining the team's minor league system Friday. The outfielder spent time with the Guardians and Phillies in 2022, producing a disappointing .207 average with four homers, 16 RBI, 17 runs and two stolen bases over 121 at-bats over 55 games.
