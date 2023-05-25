Mercado will start in right field and bat ninth in Thursday's game against the Reds.

Mercado will stick in the lineup for the fourth time in five games, with the 28-year-old picking up three starts in right and one in center field during that stretch. While the Cardinals are without the services of both Tyler O'Neill (back) and Dylan Carlson (ankle), Mercado looks as though he could have a fairly clear path to steady at-bats, especially if he continues to thrive at the plate. Since his May 17 call-up from Triple-A Memphis, Mercado is slashing .450/.450/.600 with a pair of stolen bases over 20 plate appearances.