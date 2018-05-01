Cardinals' Oscar Mercado: Surging in Triple-A
Mercado is slashing .326/.396/.488 with two doubles, four home runs, 10 RBI, nine walks, nine stolen bases and 19 runs over 96 plate appearances at Triple-A Memphis thus far in 2018.
The 23-year-outfielder has encouragingly excelled in what is his initial go-around versus Triple-A pitching. Mercado similarly thrived in his sole season at Double-A Springfield in 2017, slashing .287/.341/.428 over 523 plate appearances, with all three components of that line representing career highs. Moreover, Mercado compiled high-water marks in home runs (13) and RBI (46) over his 120 games. He's exceeding all of those numbers in the early going with the Redbirds, rendering him an asset to keep a close eye on as the season unfolds.
