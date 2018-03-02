Mercado, who went 3-for-3 with an RBI single and a walk in a 3-3 Grapefruit League tie with the Twins on Thursday, is now hitting .417 (5-for-12) with two RBI, two runs and three stolen bases across six spring training games.

The emerging 23-year-old's early success is an extension of his surprisingly strong offensive showing at Double-A Springfield in 2017, a campaign in which he generated a career-best .287/.341/.428 line that partly consisted of high-water marks in home runs (13) and RBI (46). Mercado was highly aggressive on the basepaths as well, swiping 38 bags in 57 attempts. Granted, the unprecedented pop he displayed may have been at least partly aided by an unsustainable .348 BABIP, and it's worth noting that his career-worst 21.4 percent strikeout rate represented a sizable leap from those of his three prior minor-league stops. Nevertheless, the solid start against major-league arms this spring is certainly encouraging, and a sufficiently impressive exhibition performance could land Mercado in Triple-A Memphis to open the 2018 regular season.