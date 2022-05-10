Naughton will serve as the Cardinals' starting pitcher in Tuesday's game against the Orioles, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

St. Louis held out hope that Adam Wainwright would be ready to clear COVID-19-related protocols and make his scheduled turn through the rotation Tuesday, but he ultimately wasn't able to do so. As a result, Naughton will move from the bullpen to make the spot start, but don't expect him to work deep into the game. He'll be pitching on two days' rest after facing two hitters in Saturday's game against the Giants, and he hasn't topped three innings in any of his appearances in the majors or at Triple-A Memphis this season.