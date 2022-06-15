The Cardinals optioned Naughton to Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday.

Naughton was sent packing to clear a spot on the active roster for Jack Flaherty (shoulder), who was activated from the 60-day injured list ahead of his season debut Wednesday against the Pirates. After getting called up from Triple-A on May 30, Naughton made three appearances -- two as an opener and one out of the bullpen -- and gave up five earned runs over four innings.

