The Cardinals optioned Naughton to Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday.
Naughton was sent packing to clear a spot on the active roster for Jack Flaherty (shoulder), who was activated from the 60-day injured list ahead of his season debut Wednesday against the Pirates. After getting called up from Triple-A on May 30, Naughton made three appearances -- two as an opener and one out of the bullpen -- and gave up five earned runs over four innings.
More News
-
Cardinals' Packy Naughton: Roughed up by Rays•
-
Cardinals' Packy Naughton: Starting Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Packy Naughton: Yields one run as opener•
-
Cardinals' Packy Naughton: Officially starting Monday•
-
Cardinals' Packy Naughton: Joining rotation Monday•
-
Cardinals' Packy Naughton: Back on farm•