Naughton was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a left forearm strain, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Naughton exited Friday's loss to the Brewers due to the injury and will be sidelined for at least the next two weeks. Genesis Cabrera was recalled from Triple-A Memphis in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Cardinals' Packy Naughton: Evaluated for forearm tightness•
-
Cardinals' Packy Naughton: Leaves outing with trainer•
-
Cardinals' Packy Naughton: Makes Opening Day bullpen•
-
Cardinals' Packy Naughton: Mixed results in spring•
-
Cardinals' Packy Naughton: Makes wild-card roster•
-
Cardinals' Packy Naughton: Returns to minors•