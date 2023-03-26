Naughton has been informed he will be a part of the Opening Day roster for the Cardinals, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Naughton was in a battle with several arms for one of the final spots in the bullpen, and he's come out on top. The left-hander had mixed results in the Grapefruit League with a 4.82 ERA and 7:3 K:BB in 9.1 innings, but his ability to go multiple innings as a former starter likely was the determining factor. Naughton is unlikely to pitch in a role that provides any kind of fantasy relevance in 2023.