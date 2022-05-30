Naughton was called up from Triple-A Memphis and will start Monday's contest versus the Padres, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Naughton will return to the major-leagues to make his second start of the season and seventh appearance overall. He has produced a 2.89 ERA and 1.18 WHIP with eight strikeouts over 9.1 innings with the Cardinals in 2022. With Steven Matz (shoulder) potentially returning soon, Naughton may just make one start before returning to Triple-A, but time will tell.