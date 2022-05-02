Naughton was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Monday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Naughton was an odd man out with roster sizes dropping from 28 to 26 on Monday, returning him to Triple-A Memphis. After being called up April 22, the left-hander appeared in one contest, tossing 1.1 scoreless innings and only surrendering one hit. It's likely that he will return to the Cardinals at some point this season.

