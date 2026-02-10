Cardinals' Packy Naughton: Ready to go at start of spring
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Naughton (elbow) will not have any restrictions at the beginning of spring training, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Naughton missed all of 2025 and most of 2024 due to a pair of elbow surgeries, first to repair a flexor strain and later to fix a torn UCL. He's finally fully healthy and is in camp as a non-roster invitee to compete for a spot in the Cardinals' bullpen. Naughton held a 4.14 ERA and 36:8 K:BB over 37 frames from 2022-2023 with St. Louis.
