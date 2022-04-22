Naughton was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Friday.
Naughton was claimed off waivers by the Cardinals in March after being designated for assignment by the Angels, and he posted a 1.80 ERA and 1.40 WHIP in 10 innings during five relief appearances in Memphis early in the year. He'll now provide bullpen depth for St. Louis after Drew VerHagen (hip) was placed on the 10-day injured list.
