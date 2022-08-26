Naughton was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Friday.

Naughton has been up with the big-league club since late June, but he'll head back to the minors after recording only one out in each of his past two outings. The 26-year-old has a 5.14 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 28:6 K:BB over 28 innings this season.

