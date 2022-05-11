Naughton (0-1) was tagged with the loss Tuesday after pitching 3.1 innings, giving up three runs on five hits while striking out two against the Orioles.

All of the damage against Naughton in this one came in the form of home runs. He gave up a two-run homer to Cedric Mullins in the top of the third inning and then a solo shot to Tyler Nevin in the fourth frame. The earned runs were his first surrendered this season, though he was put in a tough spot, starting on two days' rest. Overall, Naughton has a 4.26 ERA and 1.26 WHIP with four punchouts over 6.1 innings this season. With Adam Wainwright (illness) expected to return soon, the 25-year-old will likely return to his regular bullpen role without making another start.