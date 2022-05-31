Naughton allowed one run on two hits as the opener in Monday's win over the Padres. He struck out four across 2.1 frames.

The 26-year-old southpaw worked through two scoreless frames before he was charged with a run on Jurickson Profar's RBI single off of Andre Pallante in the third. Naughton is sporting a 3.09 ERA with a 12:1 K:BB through 11.2 frames with St. Louis this season. If he gets another turn in the rotation, it would likely be this weekend in a road matchup with the Cubs.