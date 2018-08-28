Cardinals' Patrick Wisdom: Called up by Cardinals
Wisdom was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday.
Wisdom is up to replaced the injured Kolten Wong (hamstring), though he's exclusively a corner infielder, so he's likely limited to a bench role and isn't a direct replacement for the second baseman. The 27-year-old went 4-for-12 in his first taste of big-league action earlier in the month and has hit a solid .288/.363/.480 with 15 homers and 11 steals for Memphis this season, but his role will likely limit his fantasy value.
