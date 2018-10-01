Wisdom went 2-for-4 with a double and a run in a loss to the Cubs on Sunday.

The rookie logged his first start since Sept. 15 in the finale and made good use of the opportunity. Wisdom was solid in his first taste of major-league action in 2018, but his path to the big leagues with the Cardinals organization remains murky due to the team seemingly set at both corner infield spots with Matt Carpenter and Jedd Gyorko.