Cardinals' Patrick Wisdom: Slugs Redbirds to PCL title
Wisdom, who hit a career-high 31 home runs for Triple-A Memphis this season, smacked a go-ahead two-run home run in Sunday's Pacific Coast League championship-clinching 3-1 victory over El Paso, William Boor of MLB.com reports.
The slugging infielder launched a two-run blast off Padres prospect Kyle Lloyd in the fifth, snapping a scoreless tie. Wisdom finished the regular season with a .243/.310/.507 line that included 57 extra-base hits (25 doubles, one triple and 31 homers) and 89 RBI, but he also posted a 29.4 percent strikeout rate that was the second highest of his pro career. The 26-year-old also saw his walk rate drop to a career-low 7.5 percent, so his plate discipline remains a work in progress. Wisdom figures to have ample opportunity to show what he can do in spring training next March.
More News
-
Week 3 streaming options
We're adding quarterbacks to the streaming mix this week and ranking the top three options...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...