Wisdom, who hit a career-high 31 home runs for Triple-A Memphis this season, smacked a go-ahead two-run home run in Sunday's Pacific Coast League championship-clinching 3-1 victory over El Paso, William Boor of MLB.com reports.

The slugging infielder launched a two-run blast off Padres prospect Kyle Lloyd in the fifth, snapping a scoreless tie. Wisdom finished the regular season with a .243/.310/.507 line that included 57 extra-base hits (25 doubles, one triple and 31 homers) and 89 RBI, but he also posted a 29.4 percent strikeout rate that was the second highest of his pro career. The 26-year-old also saw his walk rate drop to a career-low 7.5 percent, so his plate discipline remains a work in progress. Wisdom figures to have ample opportunity to show what he can do in spring training next March.

