The Cardinals activated DeJong (back) off the 10-day injured list Sunday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
DeJong will get a chance to make his first appearance for the Cardinals after missing the start of the campaign with his back injury. The 29-year-old will operate in a utility role now that he's back in the majors, though he's starting at shortstop Sunday in Seattle. Taylor Motter has been designated for assignment in a corresponding transaction.
More News
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Likely to be activated Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: On extended rehab assignment•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Struggles in Triple-A rehab game•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Moving rehab to Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Rehab assignment set for Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Nearing rehab assignment•